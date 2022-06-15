Batesville Fire Dept. Log 6/7-14/22

June 7

2:11 a.m. – Love’s Truck Stop, male subject having chest pain and high blood pressure.

4:47 a.m. – Field St., 72 year old male with high blood pressure and sweating.

11:47 a.m. – Tubbs Rd., stove fire.

3:03 p.m. – College St., Batesville Elementary, automatic fire alarm.

3:09 p.m. – MLK Dr., 50 year old subject having a stroke.

3:37 p.m. – Jones St., female reports her car rolled across the street and hit a neighbor’s house, no injuries.

5:27 p.m. – Dickey Dr., 24 year old female having an anxiety attack.

June 8

2:22 p.m. – Gordon Dr., automatic fire alarm.

9:02 p.m. – Gowdy St., 56 year old female with breathing trouble, Lifeguard responding from Oxford.

9:19 p.m. – Bradford St., female patient having trouble breathing.

June 9

3:35 p.m. – Hwy. 6, Lowe’s Home Improvement, 75 year old female was hit in the head with a tree trimmer, head is bleeding. Lifeguard is also responding.

5:10 p.m. – Pollard St., 86 year old female with trouble breathing and numbness.

5:20 p.m. – Hwy. 6, Shell Rapid Lube, 56 year old male not breathing, CPR in progress.

June 10

5:07 a.m. – Johnson St., 53 year old female has fallen, lift assistance needed.

7:28 p.m. – Hwy. 6W past Heafner Motors in area of McKinney Body Shop, one vehicle crash with car in ditch, unknown injuries.

8:21 p.m. – Jackson St., fire alarm.

June 11

1:59 p.m. – Martinez St., 69 year old female has fallen, possible broken leg.

June 12

12:27 a.m. – Keating Rd., Panola Behavior, 82 year old male with possible stroke.

3:34 a.m. – Autumn Ave., 71 year old male with medical emergency.

7:42 a.m. – Covenant Dr., Home2Suites, automatic fire alarm.

10:05 a.m. – Sherwood Place, automatic fire alarm.

2:25 p.m. – Hwy. 51S, Job Corps, 15 year old female with chest pains and elevated blood pressure.

June 13

5:25 a.m. – Hadorn Rd., apartments, 28 year old male with possible cardiac arrest.