Batesville Fire Dept. Log 6/7-14/22
Published 2:56 pm Wednesday, June 15, 2022
June 7
2:11 a.m. – Love’s Truck Stop, male subject having chest pain and high blood pressure.
4:47 a.m. – Field St., 72 year old male with high blood pressure and sweating.
11:47 a.m. – Tubbs Rd., stove fire.
3:03 p.m. – College St., Batesville Elementary, automatic fire alarm.
3:09 p.m. – MLK Dr., 50 year old subject having a stroke.
3:37 p.m. – Jones St., female reports her car rolled across the street and hit a neighbor’s house, no injuries.
5:27 p.m. – Dickey Dr., 24 year old female having an anxiety attack.
June 8
2:22 p.m. – Gordon Dr., automatic fire alarm.
9:02 p.m. – Gowdy St., 56 year old female with breathing trouble, Lifeguard responding from Oxford.
9:19 p.m. – Bradford St., female patient having trouble breathing.
June 9
3:35 p.m. – Hwy. 6, Lowe’s Home Improvement, 75 year old female was hit in the head with a tree trimmer, head is bleeding. Lifeguard is also responding.
5:10 p.m. – Pollard St., 86 year old female with trouble breathing and numbness.
5:20 p.m. – Hwy. 6, Shell Rapid Lube, 56 year old male not breathing, CPR in progress.
June 10
5:07 a.m. – Johnson St., 53 year old female has fallen, lift assistance needed.
7:28 p.m. – Hwy. 6W past Heafner Motors in area of McKinney Body Shop, one vehicle crash with car in ditch, unknown injuries.
8:21 p.m. – Jackson St., fire alarm.
June 11
1:59 p.m. – Martinez St., 69 year old female has fallen, possible broken leg.
June 12
12:27 a.m. – Keating Rd., Panola Behavior, 82 year old male with possible stroke.
3:34 a.m. – Autumn Ave., 71 year old male with medical emergency.
7:42 a.m. – Covenant Dr., Home2Suites, automatic fire alarm.
10:05 a.m. – Sherwood Place, automatic fire alarm.
2:25 p.m. – Hwy. 51S, Job Corps, 15 year old female with chest pains and elevated blood pressure.
June 13
5:25 a.m. – Hadorn Rd., apartments, 28 year old male with possible cardiac arrest.