The Batesville Braves won their home field tournament at the Bash last weekend. Team members are (front, from left) Slates Elliott, Buster Bell, Ezra Carpenter, Myles Bright, Cooper Miles, Duke Bell, (second row) Tristin Spearman, Mason Wright, Judd Jones, Clarence Hollins IV, Thomas Burnett, Mathis Roberts, (back) Haylie Bell, Brandon Burnett, Clarence Hollins, Nate Bell, and Brent Roberts.