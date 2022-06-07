Juneteenth Celebration Saturday

The Panola County Juneteenth Festival will take place Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. in downtown Sardis. Juneteenth is the oldest African American holiday. The celebration was first recognized on June 19, 1865 and commemorates the end of slavery in the United States by celebrating the joys of liberty, educating others about heritage, and promoting positive cultural interaction. The free festival was planned by the committee pictured with the support of corporate sponsors, Panola Partnership, and local law enforcement. This year’s event was scheduled for an appearance by legendary DJ Bobby O’Jay, whose untimely death less than two months ago shocked the music world. “This year’s festival will honor the memory of the late Bobby O’Jay, WDIA 1070 Radio Personality and Panola’s County’s native son. He was excited about being honored and attending the Festival. His presence will be missed.” said Brenda Carter-Black, publicity chairperson. (Contributed)