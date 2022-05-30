Vivian Kate Hopper, infant daughter of Walt and Courtney Carter Hopper, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis.

Family and friends are invited to gather Tuesday morning, May 31, at 10 a.m. at Wells Funeral Home with a graveside service to follow at 11 a.m. at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville

In her short time here on earth, she touched so many hearts, but those who will cherish her memory most will be her parents, Walt and Courtney Carter Hopper of Pope; brother, Patrick Hopper of Pope; maternal grandparents, Lee and Camey Carter of Olive Branch; paternal grandparents, Tonya Hopper of Batesville, Scott Hopper (Kim) of Batesville; maternal great-grandparents, Charles and Brenda Wallace of Griffin, GA, Tommy and Denise Brooks of Batesville; aunts, Emily Hopper of Grenada, Erin Womble (Ben) of Midway, NC; uncles, Cody Carter of Olive Branch, MS and Daniel Hopper (Mary Hannah) of Holcomb.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial contributions be made to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital NICU in Memphis.