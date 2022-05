Frankie Bridges Hudson, 82, passed away at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

There will be a memorial gathering for family and friends of Frankie held on Friday, May 27, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home in Batesville. A Celebration of Life will be held at noon on Saturday, May 28, at Lambert United Methodist Church. Rev. Boyd Smith and Rev. Floyd Smith will officiate.