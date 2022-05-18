Food Facility Inspections

The Mississippi Department of Health conducted 17 restaurant inspections between April 1 and May 15 in Panola County, each receiving a score of A, except for two businesses that warehouse food items.

Those places are not assigned grades and the state’s website only notes the inspections. Those were Panola Paper, Inc., and Performance Food Service.

Three other places, all new mobile food units, were noted as receiving certifications on initial visits, and will be assigned grades after future inspections. Those are T&M Shack, 11282 Ballentine, Sardis; Franko’s, 2902 Baker Rd., Batesville; and S&C Snow Cones, 175 Plum Point, Pope.

Panola County’s remaining inspections were MR JIFFY #4, 450 Hwy. 6W, Batesville; Rodeway Inn Sardis, 601 E. Lee, Sardis; Amma Inc. DBA Days Inn, 280 Power Drive, Batesville; El Rio, 109 Main, Como; El Rio Bar, 109 Main, Como; Donalds Donuts, 146 Hwy. 6W, Batesville; Flavors, 2050 Mitchell Rd., Como; Burns Barbecue, 700 E. Lee, Sardis; Home2Suites by Hilton, 443 Covenant Dr., Batesville; El Taco, 623 E. Lee, Sardis; Como Tobacco & Beer Discount, 101 Hwy. 51, Como; and J&M Sushi @ Reed’s Market/Piggly Wiggly, 122 Hwy. 51N, Batesville.

Restaurants and food facilities displaying their inspection results with a letter grade from A to C communicate the most recent Health Dept. inspection. The A,B, or C rating reflects whether critical violations were found and corrected.

This grading system appears in all restaurants, as well as food facilities such as school cafeterias, day care centers, and cafes and bars where food is sold. All facilities licensed by the Health Dept. are inspected at least once a year.

An “A” score indicates the facility inspection found no critical violations of the State Food Code that are likely to lead to food contamination, illness, or other health risks.

“B” score shows critical violations were found, but corrected under the supervision of the inspector with no further corrective actions required.

“C” score shows critical violations were found, but some or all were not corrected during the inspection. Those facilities are re-inspected and all violations must be corrected in a time period not to exceed 10 days. If violations are not corrected in the specified time, steps are taken to suspend the facility’s permit to operate.

A grade of C is also given if critical violations are repeated from the last inspection, even if they were corrected at the time.