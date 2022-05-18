Batesville Fire Dept. Log 5/10-16/22

Batesville Fire Dept. Log

Staff Report

The Batesville Fire Dept. responded to the following calls during the past week:

May 10

10:44 a.m. – McMahan Dr., True Value, male subject has fallen.

3:41 p.m. – Cole Dr., 50 year old female unconscious, but breathing.

4:37 p.m. – Hwy. 6, in front of Taco Bell, one vehicle crash with possible injuries.

4:54 p.m. – Morningside Lane, fire alarm activation.

8:01 p.m. – Love’s Truck Stop, vehicle crash with injuries.

9:27 p.m. – Love’s Truck Stop, 27 year old male reported to be dizzy.

May 11

6:14 a.m. – Dummy Line Rd., near Crowder, fully involved structure fire, unsure of occupants.

May 12

9:17 a.m. – Lester St., apartments, 55 year old female with difficulty breathing.

2:51 p.m. – Hwy. 6, in front of Planters Bank, vehicle crash with injuries.

3:24 p.m. – Hwy. 51, in front of Magnolia Cemetery, vehicle crash with injuries, Lifeguard also en route.

9:18 p.m. – Hwy. 35N, vehicle rollover, no other information available.

May 13

2:34 a.m. – Miller St., working structural fire, occupants are at the address.

10:57 a.m. – Eureka St., 61 year old female with defibrillator having heart problems.

4:06 p.m. – Chili’s Restaurant, report of vehicle of fire, caller said the car is exploding.

May 14

9:12 a.m. – Everett St., 61 year old male with stomach pain.

1:46 p.m. – Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, 29 year old female throwing up and hurting all over.

2:09 p.m. – Medical Center Dr., Panola Medical ER, smoke detector going off.

3:30 p.m. – Hwy. 35S, just north of Carnegie Rd., one car vehicle crash.

7:59 p.m. – Bates St., 67 year old male has fallen, has bumps and bruises.

10:23 p.m. – Eureka St., elderly apartments, 62 year old male has fallen, can’t get up.

May 15

3:39 a.m. – Hemlock, female subject is rambling, male subject is waiting outside.

1:03 p.m. – Panola Ave., First Baptist Church, general fire alarm.

4:45 p.m. – Panola Ave., First Baptist Church, fire alarm going off.

May 16

4:43 p.m. – Hwy. 51, Skyline Motel, 29 year old female with diabetes, having abdominal pains, Lifeguard also en route.