Batesville Fire Dept. Log 5/10-16/22
Published 12:59 pm Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Batesville Fire Dept. Log
Staff Report
The Batesville Fire Dept. responded to the following calls during the past week:
May 10
10:44 a.m. – McMahan Dr., True Value, male subject has fallen.
3:41 p.m. – Cole Dr., 50 year old female unconscious, but breathing.
4:37 p.m. – Hwy. 6, in front of Taco Bell, one vehicle crash with possible injuries.
4:54 p.m. – Morningside Lane, fire alarm activation.
8:01 p.m. – Love’s Truck Stop, vehicle crash with injuries.
9:27 p.m. – Love’s Truck Stop, 27 year old male reported to be dizzy.
May 11
6:14 a.m. – Dummy Line Rd., near Crowder, fully involved structure fire, unsure of occupants.
May 12
9:17 a.m. – Lester St., apartments, 55 year old female with difficulty breathing.
2:51 p.m. – Hwy. 6, in front of Planters Bank, vehicle crash with injuries.
3:24 p.m. – Hwy. 51, in front of Magnolia Cemetery, vehicle crash with injuries, Lifeguard also en route.
9:18 p.m. – Hwy. 35N, vehicle rollover, no other information available.
May 13
2:34 a.m. – Miller St., working structural fire, occupants are at the address.
10:57 a.m. – Eureka St., 61 year old female with defibrillator having heart problems.
4:06 p.m. – Chili’s Restaurant, report of vehicle of fire, caller said the car is exploding.
May 14
9:12 a.m. – Everett St., 61 year old male with stomach pain.
1:46 p.m. – Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, 29 year old female throwing up and hurting all over.
2:09 p.m. – Medical Center Dr., Panola Medical ER, smoke detector going off.
3:30 p.m. – Hwy. 35S, just north of Carnegie Rd., one car vehicle crash.
7:59 p.m. – Bates St., 67 year old male has fallen, has bumps and bruises.
10:23 p.m. – Eureka St., elderly apartments, 62 year old male has fallen, can’t get up.
May 15
3:39 a.m. – Hemlock, female subject is rambling, male subject is waiting outside.
1:03 p.m. – Panola Ave., First Baptist Church, general fire alarm.
4:45 p.m. – Panola Ave., First Baptist Church, fire alarm going off.
May 16
4:43 p.m. – Hwy. 51, Skyline Motel, 29 year old female with diabetes, having abdominal pains, Lifeguard also en route.