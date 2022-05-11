Property Transfers 5/2-6/22

Property transfers between May 2-6, 2022, recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

L. DeWayne Dean to Sharon Denise Dean Tutor, Part of Sections 17 and 21, Township 9, Range 9 West.

Bonnie Blackwood Hill to John and Melony Anderson, Lot 50 of Chickasaw Hills Subdivision.

Zachary A. and Ashley D. Clark to Windy L. Jenkins and Jenna Jenkins Brown, Lot 49 of Sardis Country Estates.

Sharon Denise Dean Tutor to Sharon Denise Dean and Robert Calvin Tutor, Part of Sections 17 and 21, Township 9, Range 9 West.

Byron and Christal Chancellor to William and Debra Chapman, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 35, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Carolyn Stokes to Latasha Wallace and Jermaine Austin, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 3, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Richard Andrew Campbell to Jacob D. Moorhead, 1120 Lovejoy Road, Courtland.

William Keith Florence to Joy Boyette Tutor, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 17, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Mable Ford to Monique Bishop, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Mary C. Wall to Joe M. Wall, A part of the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 17, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

MSS Investments, LLC and Rickey Matthews to Shepco, LLC, Fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 15, Township 9 South, Range 8.

First Judicial District

Emily P. Appleton, Executrix of the Estate of Eva May Price to Angelia M. Sanders, A parcel in Section 26, Township 7, Range 7 West, Town of Sardis.

May’s Como Rental, LLC to Fulmer Trailer Park, LLC, Lot 3 of Block 7, City of Como.

FSB & Co., LLC, FBO The Robert M. Bailey Self-Directed Roth IRA to Gregory W. and Tracey R. Wages, A tract in the South Half of Section 9, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

ACC Tax Sale Properties, LLC to Gwendolyn Johnson, Part of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Block 1, Section 33, Township 6, Range 7.

Charles David Gibson, Amy Suzanne Fuqua, Jerry Randel Locke, Jr. and Jennifer Locke Clark to Brady White, A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 8, Township 8 South, Range 8 West, and a part of the South Half of Section 7, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Frank, Annie Mae, Willie C. and Johnny B. Thompson to Vanessa Johnson Thompson, Fraction of the West Half of Lot 13, Block T, Town of Crenshaw.

Vanessa J. Thompson to Coleisa D. Watson and Antonio R. Thompson, West Half of Lot 13, Block T, of the Town of Crenshaw.

Coleisa D. Watson and Antonio R. Thompson to Vanessa J. Thompson, West Half of Lot 13, Block T, of the Town of Crenshaw.

MRD, LLC to Wolfchase Farms, LLC, Part of the Northeast, Northwest, Southeast and Southwest Quarters of Section 19, and part of the West Half of Section 20, all in Township 6 South, Range 5 West.

Causey B. Houston to Damaso Taylor, Lot 20 of Panola Hills Subdivision.

Cindi Hofmann to Randy Hofmann, Fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 2, Township 7 South, Range 9 West.

Betty Logan Smith, Andre and Wrenetha Poindexter, Greg B. Logan and Kenneth C. Smith to Taneshia and Tanezia N. Smith, Fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 5, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Pearlie Gordon to Tyrone Clay, Part of Lot 3, Block 32, Town of Sardis.