Batesville Fire Dept. Log 5/3-9/22

The Batesville Fire Dept. responded to the following calls during the past week:

May 3

12:01 a.m. – Hays St., 31 year old female vomiting blood and having chest pains.

1:24 p.m. – TVEPA, 52 year old female has fainted, Lifeguard en route.

8:00 p.m. – West St., caller advises the smell of smoke, unsure if house or grass fire.

9:07 p.m. – Lester St., apartments, 60 year old male says he may have pneumonia.

May 4

10:51 a.m. – Panola Ave., Methodist Church, female subject has passed out.

10:54 a.m. – I-55 Southbound, south of the rest area, 18-wheeler overturned, possible entrapment.

11:16 a.m. – Lester St., apartments, 53 year old having right side pain.

1:02 p.m. – Arizona St., 69 year old female having difficulty breathing.

2:53 p.m. – Hwy. 51 and Tiger Dr., two car motor vehicle crash, possible injuries.

4:36 p.m. – Hwy. 6 and Dummy Line Rd., two-car crash with entrapment, one vehicle overturned.

9:32 p.m. – Dora St., 58 year old female with high blood pressure having chest pains.

May 5

9:07 a.m. – Corporate Dr., Insituform, general alarm.

9:32 a.m. – Lester St., apartments, 32 year old female is sick.

12:02 p.m. – College St., 6 year old child having asthma attack and difficulty breathing.

2:21 p.m. – MLK Dr., Head Start, 2 year old child has fallen.

4:13 p.m. – Noble St., female has fallen, needs lift assist.

6:49 p.m. – Morrow Rd., structure fire.

May 6

12:15 a.m. – Skyline Motel, 20 year old male subject, medical emergency.

4:57 a.m. – Hwy. 51, building behind Batesville Pawn Shop, callers reporting something on fire.

7:04 a.m. – Tubbs Rd., apartments, 49 year old male unresponsive, but breathing.

12:42 p.m. – I-55 Southbound between the two Batesville exits, one vehicle rollover, caller reporting two passengers.

12:54 p.m. – Claude St., 56 year old female patient with blood sugar of 565.

2:34 p.m. – Hwy. 6, Blue Sky convenience store, female about to pass out.

6:48 p.m. – Keating Rd. in front of Calvary Baptist Church, one vehicle crash, unknown injuries.

7:38 p.m. – Westmoreland Circle, 72 year old female with medical emergency.

11:20 p.m. – Hwy. 6 between Heafner Motors and North Delta School, motor vehicle crash with injuries.

May 7

9:49 a.m. – Corporate Dr., Insituform, fire alarm.

11:40 a.m. – Hwy. 35 South, grass fire.

May 8

10:16 a.m. – Cooper Lane, caller advises a power surge has damaged the garage door and will not open, request Fire Dept. open the door, two cars inside.

12:22 p.m. – Tubbs Rd., apartments, 49 year old female having diabetic episode, Lifeguard also responding.

May 9

10:45 a.m. – Leonard St., 52 year old female with abdominal pain.

1:22 p.m. – Hwy. 6W, First Security Bank main branch, general fire alarm.

4:14 p.m. – Bates St., 57 year old male subject has fallen, EMS also en route.

4:44 p.m. – Lawson St., 16 year old female with difficulty breathing.

7:42 p.m. – Van Voris St., male subject having difficulty breathing, EMS notified.