Batesville Fire Dept. Log 5/3-9/22

Published 9:05 am Wednesday, May 11, 2022

By Staff reports

The Batesville Fire Dept. responded to the following calls during the past week:

May 3

12:01 a.m. – Hays St., 31 year old female vomiting blood and having chest pains.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

1:24 p.m. – TVEPA, 52 year old female has fainted, Lifeguard en route.

8:00 p.m. – West St., caller advises the smell of smoke, unsure if house or grass fire.

9:07 p.m. – Lester St., apartments, 60 year old male says he may have pneumonia.

May 4

10:51 a.m. – Panola Ave., Methodist Church, female subject has passed out.

10:54 a.m. – I-55 Southbound, south of the rest area, 18-wheeler overturned, possible entrapment.

11:16 a.m. – Lester St., apartments, 53 year old having right side pain.

1:02 p.m. – Arizona St., 69 year old female having difficulty breathing.

2:53 p.m. – Hwy. 51 and Tiger Dr., two car motor vehicle crash, possible injuries.

4:36 p.m. – Hwy. 6 and Dummy Line Rd., two-car crash with entrapment, one vehicle overturned.

9:32 p.m. – Dora St., 58 year old female with high blood pressure having chest pains.

May 5

9:07 a.m. – Corporate Dr., Insituform, general alarm.

9:32 a.m. – Lester St., apartments, 32 year old female is sick.

12:02 p.m. – College St., 6 year old child having asthma attack and difficulty breathing.

2:21 p.m. – MLK Dr., Head Start, 2 year old child has fallen.

4:13 p.m. – Noble St., female has fallen, needs lift assist.

6:49 p.m. – Morrow Rd., structure fire.

May 6

12:15 a.m. – Skyline Motel, 20 year old male subject, medical emergency.

4:57 a.m. – Hwy. 51, building behind Batesville Pawn Shop, callers reporting something on fire.

7:04 a.m. – Tubbs Rd., apartments, 49 year old male unresponsive, but breathing.

12:42 p.m. – I-55 Southbound between the two Batesville exits, one vehicle rollover, caller reporting two passengers.

12:54 p.m. – Claude St., 56 year old female patient with blood sugar of 565.

2:34 p.m. – Hwy. 6, Blue Sky convenience store, female about to pass out.

6:48 p.m. – Keating Rd. in front of Calvary Baptist Church, one vehicle crash, unknown injuries.

7:38 p.m. – Westmoreland Circle, 72 year old female with medical emergency.

11:20 p.m. – Hwy. 6 between Heafner Motors and North Delta School, motor vehicle crash with injuries.

May 7

9:49 a.m. – Corporate Dr., Insituform, fire alarm.

11:40 a.m. – Hwy. 35 South, grass fire.

May 8

10:16 a.m. – Cooper Lane, caller advises a power surge has damaged the garage door and will not open, request Fire Dept. open the door, two cars inside.

12:22 p.m. – Tubbs Rd., apartments, 49 year old female having diabetic episode, Lifeguard also responding.

May 9

10:45 a.m. – Leonard St., 52 year old female with abdominal pain.

1:22 p.m. – Hwy. 6W, First Security Bank main branch, general fire alarm.

4:14 p.m. – Bates St., 57 year old male subject has fallen, EMS also en route.

4:44 p.m. – Lawson St., 16 year old female with difficulty breathing.

7:42 p.m. – Van Voris St., male subject having difficulty breathing, EMS notified.

More News

No charges yet in Tenn. trooper’s biking death

Election Commission sets Poll Managers training

Rotary Students of the Month

Lindsey Retires From Sheriff’s Office

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow