Miller among new coaches at North Delta

Frank Miller

A familiar figure will be on the coaching sidelines at North Delta School soon, as the Green Wave administration recently announced the return of Frank Miller to the school. Two other coaching hires were also announced.

Miller will be the junior high and high school girls basketball coach, a position he held at the former West Panola school in 1985-86 and at North Delta from 1994 to 2000.

He was recently coaching basketball at Carroll Academy and in Montgomery County schools.

Miller has 920 varsity basketball wins. He has won nine Coach of the Year awards and been named All-Star coach four seasons (1992,98,2003, and 20).

His teams have won 11 varsity conference and district titles, a North State championship, two state runners-up, and four state Final Four appearances.

In track, Miller has coached four state championships, three state runners-up and won numerous conference and district titles.

Justin Kowalski

Justin Kowalski is the new boys basketball coach and secondary teacher. He comes from Deer Creek Academy in Arcola where he coached basketball, football, track, and strength and conditioning.

Kowalski has been head strength coach for Washington School and assistant in football, track and softball.

He also was an assistant coach at Bayou Academy. A graduate of Strayhorn High School, Kowalski graduated from Delta State University with a degree in exercise science.

Will Morgan

Will Morgan has been hired as assistant football coach and secondary teacher. He is also the youth and college ministry pastor at Lifepoint Church in Senatobia.

Morgan graduated from Magnolia Heights School in 2010 and Magna Cum Laude from Ole Miss with degrees in history and teacher education.

He has most recently coached at Magnolia Heights where he was head junior high football coach, guiding the Chiefs to their first conference championship in 11 years.

He was also an assistant coach for varsity football and assisted in the soccer and track programs.

Morgan and his wife Lindsay Rebecca Morgan have a four-year son, Liam Knight, and an eight-week old daughter, Lois Jane Morgan.