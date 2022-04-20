Board Votes To Close Road

Published 8:34 am Wednesday, April 20, 2022

By Staff reports

The Batesville aldermen voted last week to approve the request of the Mississippi Department of Transportation to close the short road between Hwy. 51N and Hwy. 35N named Oak Ridge Lane West. MDOT reported that works have replaced the guardrail at the intersection several times in the past couple of years and numerous wrecks have happened. Board members quickly agreed with several noting that 18-wheeler trucks routinely block traffic trying to access Hwy. 51.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More Batesville News

Batesville Rotary Club Students of the Month

Pancake Breakfast on the Square

Teen shot on Deaton Street

Batesville man guilty in NBA star’s murder

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow