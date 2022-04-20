Board Votes To Close Road

The Batesville aldermen voted last week to approve the request of the Mississippi Department of Transportation to close the short road between Hwy. 51N and Hwy. 35N named Oak Ridge Lane West. MDOT reported that works have replaced the guardrail at the intersection several times in the past couple of years and numerous wrecks have happened. Board members quickly agreed with several noting that 18-wheeler trucks routinely block traffic trying to access Hwy. 51.