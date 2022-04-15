Batesville Fire Log

The Batesville Fire Dept. responded to the following calls during the past week:

April 5

8:36 a.m. – Comfort Suites, 43 year old female fell in the bathroom, complaining of dizziness, Lifeguard also en route.

10:48 p.m. – Hwy. 35N, near Performance Food Group, caller advises a man in a white van is slumped over.

April 6

2:22 a.m. – GE Aviation, commercial fire alarm.

7:03 p.m. – Barnacre Rd., extraction tool requested.

10:37 p.m. – Hadorn Rd., apartments, caller advised someone inside with cut wrists, may need to make forced entry into apartment.

April 7

12:06 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, subject complaining of high blood pressure.

5:29 p.m. – Curtis Rd., grass fire about 100 yards from a residence.

9:06 p.m. – I-55 Northbound just south of the 243 mile marker, two vehicle accident with injuries, EMS en route.

9:29 p.m. – Kyle St., elderly male subject with dizziness.

April 8

12:26 p.m. – Hwy. 6 near the I-55 overpass, two vehicle crash, no injuries reported, road is not blocked.

April 9

3:56 a.m. – Gracie Cove, 64 year old male with shortness of breath.

4:43 a.m. – Belmont Rd., working structure fire, county requesting assistance.

1:55 p.m. – Walmart, front entrance, 55 year old female feeling faint.

9:56 p.m. – Hwy. 51N, MMC Materials, commercial fire alarm.

April 10

2:51 a.m. Tubbs Rd., apartments, 51 year old female feeling nauseous.

11:15 a.m. – Wendy’s, Hwy. 6, 19 year expecting female having pains.

12:34 p.m. – Mt. Olivet Rd., county requesting brush truck for grass fire.

1:29 p.m. – Atkins St., Sardis, requested to assist county with fire at apartment.

April 11

1:35 a.m. – King Rd., county needs assistance with structure fire, one person possible entrapped.

6:54 a.m. – Van Voris St., male subject has set a fire.

7:51 p.m. – Van Voris St., next to the corner store, house on fire.