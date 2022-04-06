Teen shot on Deaton Street

A Batesville teen was taken to a Memphis hospital with non-life threatening injuries after sustaining a gunshot wound following an altercation on Deaton Street, located in the west side of the city off Van Voris St.

Chief of Police Kerry Pittman said department investigators have conducted interviews in the neighborhood, but had not made an arrest as of noon Tuesday.

“Right now it’s a matter of nobody is talking,” Pittman said. “Unfortunately our officers get this alot. We know people have information, and we will continue to work the case.”

Pittman declined to give specifics of what officers believe caused the argument that led to the shooting.

He urged anyone with information to call Panola County Crime Stoppers at 662-209-2011 or the BPD at 622-563-5653.