Panola County Jail Log 3/28-4/4/22

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

March 28

Lanija Nyesta Smallie, 322A Sherwood Dr., Batesville, charged with careless driving and possession of marijuana.

Barbara Ann Hamilton, 105A Patton Lane, Batesville, charged with domestic violence/simple assault and trespassing.

March 29

Shonelle Latrisha Pride, 4637 Old Panola Rd., Sardis, charged with domestic violence.

George Edward Flowers, 292 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with domestic violence.

Leroy Devanta Pope, 2245 Longtown Rd., Crenshaw, charged with disturbing the peace.

March 30

Kelsey Brooke Edlin, 829 King Rd., Sardis, charged with contempt of court/failure to appear.

Christopher Anthony Golden, 3439C Leslie Rd., Pope, charged with disturbing a family and destruction of private property.

John Henry Doyle, 205A Vance St., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant and charged with simple possession of marijuana.

Ammar Haza Sanad, 200 Van Voris St., Batesville, charged with DUI, improper equipment, and no driver’s license.

March 31

Jontitus Depriest Avant, 203 Calvery St., Batesville, charged with simple assault.

Alexus Nicole Sims, 421 Kimmons St., Water Valley, held on a warrant from Water Valley.

Eric Darnell Brooks, 183 Orange Dr., Senatobia, charged with domestic violence and contempt of court.

Damon Lee Andrews, 449 Chapman Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI.

Demario Martinez Carter, 114 Shadow Lane, Batesville, charged with DUI (other) and speeding.

April 1

James Curtis Olver, 109 E. Lee St., Sardis, charged with contempt of court/failure to appear.

Zytavius Markesse Harell, 5623 Lucious Taylor Rd., Como, time served on a Drug Court warrant.

Camron Tereel Sartin, 1278 Whitten Rd., Courtland, time served on a Drug Court warrant.

Chadwick Lynn Franks, 1300 Parks Place Rd., Como, charged with DUI.

Auston Anderson Runnels, 667 Meadow View Dr., Batesville, arrested on a violation of probation warrant.

April 2

Jessica Renee Pennington, 7821 Pope-Water Valley Rd., Pope, charged with domestic violence, simple assault, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kenneth Wayne Bailey, 200 Hwy. 51S, Batesville, charged with DUI (third offense) and driving with expired tag.

Lavonzelle Hill, 312 Green Hill Circle, Sardis, charged with DUI (third offense).

Thomas Allen Pruitt, 207 Court St., Sardis, charged with simple assault/domestic violence.

Bernard Andra Porter, 101F Brasher Rd., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct and contempt of court.

Shukeen Aquino Nunley, 211 Hwy. 51, Como, charged with Drug Court violation.

James Leach, 503 Molly Barr Rd., Oxford, charged with DUI and driving with a suspended license.

April 3

Donal Eric Johnson, 6101 Kennsington, Horn Lake, charged with careless driving, open container, felony possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Jalisa Marie Wilbourn, 24037 Hwy. 310E, Como, charged with two counts of hindering prosecution.

Marvine Ford, Jr., 203 Star St., Greenwood, charged with DUI, speeding, and driving while license suspended.

George Douglas Mister, Jr., 339 Hays St., charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

Jameisha Shantell Jackson, 121 Johnnie Lyons Rd., Como, held for Mississippi Department of Corrections.

April 4

Drintei Rayshad Ballard, 13323B Hwy. 315, Sardis, charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, five counts of failure to stop at a traffic device, two counts of reckless driving, improper equipment, and felony fleeing.