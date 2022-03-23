Lady Tigers softball wins three on the Coast

The South Panola Tiger softball team coasted to three straight victories by a combined score of 22-2 in the Harrison County tournament last week during Spring Break.

SP 5

West Harrison 1

6 innings

The Lady Tigers (9-4) completed the sweep with a victory over the homestanding Hurricanes Tuesday (March 15). Gracey Harbour tossed her second complete game in as many days by striking out 12 on two hits and one unearned run.

South Panola broke open a 2-1 game with three runs in the fifth inning as Jolie Avery was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded followed by a Caitlyn Moore RBI groundout.

Sadie Bright paced South Panola at the plate with two singles while Harbour added a RBI triple in the third. Brittany Johnson accounted for the other Tiger hit with a fourth inning single. Nia Fondren, Hailey Heafner and Harbour scored one run with Bright crossing the plate twice.

SP 9

Biloxi 1

Johnson and Heafner delivered two hits each while Bright fired a complete game with 13 strikeouts against the Indians last Monday (March 14). Johnson drove in three runs with two singles and a groundout while Heafner added a single and double.

Fondern reached base four times on two base on balls, error and a double while scoring three times. Makenzie Houston and Avery recorded a single each with Addison Sanders and Chaney Beth Hannaford scoring in courtesy-running roles. Bright, who also doubled, scattered five hits in the circle with a unearned run and no walks.

SP 8

Gulfport 0

The Tigers opened the tournament Monday (March 14) with a shutout win over the Admirals as Harbour spun a five-hit complete game with nine strikeouts.

Bright set the tone early as the freshman leadoff hitter launched a solo home run that began a four-run first inning. After Houston and Harbour reached base, Fondren laced a double to drive in Houston and courtesy runner Sanders for a 3-0 Tiger lead. Johnson following with a single to score Fondren.

The Tigers increased their lead to 5-0 in the second as Kaylin Hubbard led off with a walk and later scored on a two-out error.

South Panola tacked on two runs in the fourth on five walks and a sacrifice before adding its final run in the fifth on a RBI single by Bright to score Heafner.

South Panola was scheduled to open up district play Tuesday (March 22) at home against Southaven before going on the road Thursday at DeSoto Central.

The Lady Tigers will host the Battle in Batesville tournament Friday and Saturday at Trussell Park.

South Panola’s JV squad takes on Center Hill at 3 p.m Friday on Field 2 before squaring off against Desoto Central Saturday at 10 a.m and New Hope at 4 p.m also on Field 2.

The varsity Tigers take on Brighton (TN) Saturday at 5:30 p.m. on Field 3.

Photo: Lady Tiger Sadie Bright drives a solo home run batting leadoff against Gulfport last week.