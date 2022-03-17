Demolition of Jack’s restaurant site underway

Nearly two years after Jack’s representatives first approached city officials and property owners about locating a franchise the fast food restaurant in Batesville, demolition of a building has begun that will clear the lot that will be the next Jack’s.

Bob Shepard and his sons moved heavy equipment to the corner of the corner of Hwy. 6E and Woodland Rd., and began Thursday morning tearing down a building that has been boarded for several years following the closure of a convenience store.

Shepard said Jack’s has a short timetable for the demolition because building contractors will be on the site soon, ready to build. “We are rolling pretty good and it won’t take us long,” he said.

Jack’s has more than 170 locations in the Southeast, including a store in Tupelo. The property will also need the removal of underground gas tanks Jack’s has a distinctive look for their stores, found in Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, and Mississippi, with a bright red logo and Jack’s spelled out in white.

“It’s always a special day in Batesville when we see construction, or in this case demolition in preparation for construction, of new business in our city,” said Mayor Hal Ferrell. “I want to thank the Panola Partnership and everyone who had a part in clearing the way for our new Jack’s restaurant.”