Demolition of Jack’s restaurant site underway
Published 10:56 am Thursday, March 17, 2022
Nearly two years after Jack’s representatives first approached city officials and property owners about locating a franchise the fast food restaurant in Batesville, demolition of a building has begun that will clear the lot that will be the next Jack’s.
Bob Shepard and his sons moved heavy equipment to the corner of the corner of Hwy. 6E and Woodland Rd., and began Thursday morning tearing down a building that has been boarded for several years following the closure of a convenience store.
Shepard said Jack’s has a short timetable for the demolition because building contractors will be on the site soon, ready to build. “We are rolling pretty good and it won’t take us long,” he said.
Jack’s has more than 170 locations in the Southeast, including a store in Tupelo. The property will also need the removal of underground gas tanks Jack’s has a distinctive look for their stores, found in Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, and Mississippi, with a bright red logo and Jack’s spelled out in white.
“It’s always a special day in Batesville when we see construction, or in this case demolition in preparation for construction, of new business in our city,” said Mayor Hal Ferrell. “I want to thank the Panola Partnership and everyone who had a part in clearing the way for our new Jack’s restaurant.”
The company’s website describes the beginning of Jack’s:
“It all started in 1960, when we fired up the grill for the first time at Jack’s Hamburgers in the city of Homewood, Ala. That first location was a walk-up hamburger stand that served 10-cent sodas, 15-cent fries, and 20-cent shakes. Our popularity grew from town to town and neighborhood to neighborhood. This instant success was built on a foundation of great service, great food, and great people.“
“Over the years, that foundation has only strengthened with community involvement, charitable giving, and the always present “Smiling Faces, Friendly Service”. Since those early days, many things have changed in our world, but one thing has remained the same: We are still serving up quality food-with a smile, to keep you coming back, back, back to Jack’s, Jack’s, Jack’s.”
The restaurant’s menu includes traditional breakfast fare – eggs, sausage, biscuits, pancakes, etc. – and hamburgers and fries highlighting the lunch and dinner choices.
Chicken, in nuggets and sandwich variety, is also a feature item. Sodas, milkshakes, pies and ice cream round out the menu.
A new Dodge’s convenience store, next to Sonic, also opened this year, and is already pulling traffic from I-55.