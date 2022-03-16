Green Wave wins two at the Battle of the Delta Spring Break Tournament

The North Delta School baseball team came away with two close wins on the diamond Monday with a 11-10 victory over homestanding Indianola Academy and 7-6 over Tunica Academy

ND 11

Indianola 10

The Green Wave put up nine runs on Indianola in the top of the first before holding on for the win in five innings. J.T.Brooks, Alex Jackson and Will Douglas drove in two runs each while Owens Johnson and Kolby Baker added three hits apiece as part of the 14-hit North Delta barrage.

Jackson registered a single and double while Baker supplied three singles. Preston Bright, Hunter Carpenter and Deacon Downs each singled. Ryan Hobson added a run with Jackson crossing the plate three times. Bright got the start on the mound and went 2.2 innings to earn the win with five strikeouts. Clayton Hentz recorded the save with two innings of work while giving up three runs on four hits and two strikeouts.

ND 7

Tunica 6

Just as in first game, the Green Wave jumped out to a big lead before holding off a late Tunica charge in the final two innings.

Will Douglas paced North Delta offensively with two doubles and a pair of RBI’s with J.T. Brooks, Jackson and Carpenter accounting for one RBI. Bright, Carpenter, Brooks and Blake Douglas added singles while Brooks doubled. North Delta led 7-0 before Tunica scored one run in the sixth and five in the top of the seventh.

Shelton Stokes earn the pitching win by going 6.2 innings with three walks and six strikeouts. Carpenter closed the door by getting the final out of the game to earn the save.