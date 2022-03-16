Community Calendar

March 18

Gazaway’s Landscape Supply grand opening and ribbon cutting at noon on Hwy. 6 across from Cafe Ole. Sponsored by Panola Partnership.

March 19

Shady Grove Baptist Church will host a Wild Game Supper at 6:30 p.m. at 1638 Shady Grove Rd. Kerry Nelson will be speaking about his ministry in his hunting and fishing experiences. All are invited.

March 21-25

Batesville Intermediate Scholastic Book Fair. Students can shop in person during their library time. Parents and students can shop online March 21 thru April 3. Link available on the South Panola School District website.

March 24

The Panola County Historical and Genealogical Society will meet at the Batesville Public Library beginning at 7 p.m. Jennifer Pardoe will have the program which will be about the History of the local Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter,

March 27

A special speaker from Operation Christmas Child will speak at Pope Baptist Church at 11 a.m. and First Baptist Batesville at 2 p.m. OCC is an organization of Samaritan’s Purse that collects boxes for children around the world. The speaker is a man that received a box as a child and his testimony of how the box has affected his life.

April 1&2

Sardis Lake Baptist Church will hold its annual Indoor Yard Sale

Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m to noon. Call 609-0546 for more information or to make donations.

April 2

12th annual Showoff on the Square open car show. This year’s car show will feature trucks, cars, motorcycles, and other vehicles. A tractor show has also been added to this year’s event. Family fun on the Batesville Square. No admission charge. Free parking.

April 2

Exchange Club of Batesville will have its Pancake Breakfast, which includes hotcakes, sausage or bacon, and drink for a $5 donation. Eat-in at the Civilian Club building just off the Square, or carry out plates available. Delivery orders (10 plate minimum) will also be taken for businesses with Saturday hours.

April 4

The Panola County Board of Supervisors will have an open meeting at 9 a.m. at the Sardis Courthouse.

April 4-8

Water Valley Crusade for Christ, 591 Wise Street, 7 p.m. nightly. Bible preaching, singing, fellowship in a tent meeting. All are welcome. Scheduled preacher is Steve Perrish. For more information call 662-714-0098.

April 5

The Batesville Mayor and Board of Aldermen will meet at City Hall at 2 p.m. It is an open meeting.

April 5

The Sardis Mayor and Board of Aldermen will meet at CIty Hall at 4 p.m. It is an open meeting.

April 16

Yalo-Ribbon Festival presented by the Oakland Area Chamber. Oakland Walking Track 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. World record Cakewalk. Easter egg hunt, parade, town market. Register for the cakewalk by contacting the Oakland Area Chamber of Commerce on Facebook or the day of the event.

April 16

662 Lashes will host EGGstravaganza ‘22 at Trussell Park from noon to 4 p.m. There will be prizes, entertainment, concessions, and more. Contact Mya at 209-9605 for more information.

May 20-21

Springfest 2022 in downtown Batesville will feature country music recording artist Jameson Rodgers. A full music lineup, carnival rides, food and craft vendors, corn hole tournament, and much more. Family fun with free admission and free parking.

May 21

The 7th Annual Mississippi Cornhole Classic is accepting registrations. Competition is two-person teams with double elimination. Cash prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners. $60 per team to pre-register. $75 on the day of the tournament. Brackets formed around 10:45, bags fly at 11 a.m.

June 11

The Panola County Juneteenth Festival will be held on Main St. in Sardis at noon. This year the festival will honor Panola County native son Bobby O’Jay, the legendary WDIA 1070 radio host. This is a community/family event and everyone is invited to attend. Anyone wishing to make a donation to the event or get a vendor’s application should contact the Juneteenth Festival committee via its Facebook page.

Thursdays

Batesville Lions Club hosts bingo with 17 games and total cash prizes of $4,400. Card sales begin at 6 p.m. Early games at 7 p.m. and regular games start at 8 p.m. Refreshments are available.

Fridays

Al Anon meets Fridays at 7 p.m. at The Grace Place on Pettit Street in Batesville