Billy Wayne Turman, 62

Published 2:51 pm Thursday, March 10, 2022

By Staff reports

Billy Wayne Turman, at age 62, of Pensacola, FL, passed away on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. He was born in Marks on May 3, 1959, to his parents, Billy Turman Jr. and Dorothy Turman Johnston.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Well’s Funeral Home in Batesville on Saturday, March 12,  at 2  p.m. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:30 p.m. prior to the service.

Billy was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Turman Johnston; and his niece, Ashley Turman.

He is survived by his fiancé, Donna Dobbins; his children, Joshua Dobbins, Amanda (Zach) Frick, Jacob Randel, and Dale Workman; and three grandchildren, his princess Jaylanna Watson, Jayden Watson, and Brayleigh Willhite. He is also survived by his father, Billy Turman Jr.; sisters, LaWanda Turman, Cynthia Turman, and Brittany (Wayne) Clark.

