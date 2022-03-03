Oakley Family Welcomed With Reception at Ice House

The family of South Panola High School’s recently hired head football coach Brooks Oakley was given a welcoming reception Sunday afternoon at the Ice House by retired head coach Ricky Woods and wife Susan. Family, friends and supporters of the Tigers football program dropped by to see Woods and Oakley with their families. Pictured is Coach Oakley with wife Linsey, and children Finley, Nora, and Lincoln. (Glennie Pou)