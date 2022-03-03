Oakley Family Welcomed With Reception at Ice House

Published 9:02 am Thursday, March 3, 2022

By Staff reports

The family of South Panola High School’s recently hired head football coach Brooks Oakley was given a welcoming reception Sunday afternoon at the Ice House by retired head coach Ricky Woods and wife Susan. Family, friends and supporters of the Tigers football program dropped by to see Woods and Oakley with their families. Pictured is Coach Oakley with wife Linsey, and children Finley, Nora, and Lincoln. (Glennie Pou)

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More Panola County News

Grant provides ATVs, equipment for 4-H

Thacker Mountain Radio Hour returns live in March

Panola students named to Northwest Hall of Fame

Shardae Thomas speaker at Cistern Hill

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow