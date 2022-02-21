Batesville Bombers win first tournament of spring season

The Batesville Bombers 11U baseball team won the AAA division at the Big Fly tournament held in Senatobia over the weekend. The Bombers finished the tournament with a 4-0 record.

The Bombers beat teams from Dyersburg and Collierville, TN, to place first and win the championship rings. The final game was a 3-2 win in five innings against the Collierville Dragons.

Top performers for the Bombers in the championship game were Miles Roberts, who pitched five innings, giving up four hits while striking out three; Baren Roebuck with a double and two RBI; and Cash Crumpler, Preston Shipp, JP Twilley, Axel Shivers, and Roberts who all singled in the title game.

Team members are (front, from left) Axel Shivers, Miles Roberts, Lane Morrow, Preston Shipp, (middle) Carter Lightsey, Baren Roebuck, JP Twilley, Bowen Elliott, Cash Crumpler, and Jamison Hill. Coaches are Blake Shipp, Brad Lightsey, Brent Roberts and Ben Elliott. Not pictured is Ayden Stevenson.