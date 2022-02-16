Diamond Tigers top Grenada in jamboree

South Panola unofficially got the 2022 baseball season started Saturday at the Water Valley Jamboree. The Tigers defeated Grenada 6-4 in five innings before evening a 1-1 game against Water Valley in a game that was halted after three innings because of snow.

Brock Ware led South Panola at the plate against Grenada with a three-run home run. Brayden Martin was 3-for-5 with a double on the day while Eli Russell collected three hits. Mari Boyd added a single, double, walk and three stolen bases.

The Tigers opened the season Tuesday (Feb.15) at home against Lafayette County before hosting Water Valley Friday with a single game starting at 6 p.m.

South Panola then entertains Tupelo Tuesday (Feb. 22) at 4 and 6 p.m

Photo: Landyn Simmerman waits for a throw as Caige Griffin slides into third base during South Panola Jr. High inter squad action on Tiger Day last Thursday, Feb. 10. Parents and fans braved cold weather to see the baseball and softball teams for 2022 introduced. (Joey Brent)