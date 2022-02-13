Pam Morrow, 56, passed away Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at the Baptist DeSoto Hospital in Southaven surrounded by her husband and children.

Funeral services for Pam will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18, at the Cold Springs United Methodist Church with the interment to follow at Cold Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service.

Pam was born on June 20, 1965, in Elaine, Arkansas to Claude Daniel Simpson and the late Linda Jean Mayville Simpson. She was a homemaker for majority of her life, but she worked as a cosmetologist shortly after graduating high school. Pam enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.

The family she leaves behind includes her husband, Gary Morrow of Batesville; her children, Mandy Wilson Vest (Troy) of Southaven, Tim Wilson (Megan) of Water Valley, Tesa Williams (Marshall) of Batesville, and Daley Morrow Rideout (Jake) of Grenada; one sister, Doris Warrick of West Helena, AR; her father and mother who raised her, Claude and Kathy Simpson; 10 grandchildren, Karsyn, Evie Klaire, Ada Jane, Timothy, Emma, Rhett, Destiny, Shelton, John Warren, and Grayson.

Along with her mother, she is preceded in death by one sister, Paula Simpson Sena.