Kimzey-Beard to wed March 5

Bart and Pam Beard of Sardis announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Bradi Lynne Beard of Batesville, to Tyler Burton Kimzey of Water Valley, the son of Kevin and Missy Kimzey.

The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Jerry and Frankie Pegram of Como and the late Roy “Skeet” Beard and Joyce Beard of Sardis.

Miss Beard is a 2012 graduate of North Delta School and a 2015 graduate of Blue Mountain College where she earned a bachelor degree in Biology/Pre-Physical Therapy. She graduated from Central Arkansas in 2015 with a doctorate in Physical Therapy.

She is employed at Diversicare in Batesville and Tallahatchie General Hospital in Charleston.

The prospective groom is the grandson of Randy and Linda Peacock of Coffeeville, Judy Freis and the late Kevin Fries of Chesterton, IN; Mary Kimzy of Water Valley and the late Larry Kimzey of Water Valley.

Mr. Kimzey is a 2012 graduate of Water Valley High School. He is a farmer in Yalobusha County.

The couple will exchange vows Saturday, March 5, at Sardis United Methodist Church at 6 p.m. with a marriage celebration to follow at the Wilbourn Building in Batesville.

Family and friends are cordially invited to attend.