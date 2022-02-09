National Wear Red Day Celebrated

Published 7:59 am Wednesday, February 9, 2022

By Staff reports

Staff members of all Aaron E. Henry Community Health Services Center, Inc. sites celebrated National Wear Red Day on Friday, Feb. 4 in honor of Heart Health Month.  Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S. and the leading cause of death in women in the state of Mississippi.  AEH encourages prevention by practicing heart healthy activities, eating foods that are good for the heart, and seeing your healthcare provider regularly.  Pictured are Patricia Cummings, RN, (left) and Moreice Parker, LPN, of the Batesville clinic. (Contributed)

