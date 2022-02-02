Panola County Jail Log 1/24-31/22

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Jan. 24

Demetrias Tremango Henderson, 5076 Scenic Pine Dr., Apt. 8, Memphis, charged with burglary of a dwelling and violation of a court order.

Qydarius Devante Gross, 77 Illinois Ln., Sardis, charged with grand theft and petit larceny.

Jan. 25

Elijah Mohamed Ali, 4271 Hwy. 315W, Sledge, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Jan. 26

Kevin Andrew Manuel, 59 Webster Rd., Pope, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Jan. 27

Earl Dewayne Walters, 885 Quitman Ave., Apt. 127, Quitman, charged with sale of a controlled substance.

Tanesa Mona Hardy, Senatobia, arrested on a bench warrant.

Michael Jones, 399 Connors Rd., Como, charged with a Drug Court violation.

Christa Lakesha Lesure, Coldwater, charged with DUI.

Rico Jamaal Taylor, 3257 Cosmic Creek, Apt. 4, Memphis, charged with DUI.

Lawrence Edwin McGhee, 34 Holly Cove, Coldwater, charged with DUI and possession of paraphernalia.

Kelvin Dewayne Young, 106 Abe Chapel Rd., Como, charged with DUI (other).

Jan. 28

Jakevian Marquan Gale, 331 Hightower St., Sardis, charged with one count of conspiracy.

Michael Todd Musselwhite, 437 Redbud Ln., Grand Saline, TX, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Bryan Andrew Myrick, 8869 Whitworth St., Southaven, arrested on a bench warrant.

Matthew Orlando Wilburn, 4800 Duvall Rd., Lot 113, Ashville, OH, charged with probation violation.

Derrick Wayne Jones, Jr.,111 Levi St., Crenshaw, driving with a suspended license, no insurance, no seatbelt, DUI, possession of marijuana, no child restraints, and no tag.

Deneesha Denielle Davis, 618 Jones St., Crenshaw, charged with DUI (other), violation of window tint law, no driver’s license, and no child restraints.

Xavier OBrian Poole, 3983 Lucious Taylor Rd., Como, charged with DUI and driving with a suspended license.

Jaqualen Juwan Ruffin, 331 Sims Hawkins Rd., Sarah, charged with DUI (other).

Kitera Latrice Strickland, 717 Mills St., Crenshaw, charged with DUI.

Jan. 29

Donald Houston Adams, 682 Hammond Hill Rd., Como, arrested on a hold for DeSoto County.

Richard James Norris, 209 Elm St., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

John Wayne Bradford, 3946 Eureka Rd., Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

Jadanus Deshun Draper, 201 Fudgetown Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

Anthony Bernard Ratcliff, 3363 Shandy Rd., Southaven, charged with DUI.

Jeremy O’Neal Turner, 200 Ridge Rd., Courtland, charged with robbery and kidnapping.

Tammie Louise Ivy, 2978 J.W. West Frontage Rd., Como, charged with simple domestic violence.

Shawn Houston Boyette, 2978 J.W. West Frontage Rd., Como, charged with simple domestic violence.

Trinity Brooks, 1475 Hadorn Rd., No. 11., Batesville, charged with DUI.

Courtney Renee Toles, 301 Jeffries St., simple possession of a controlled substance and felony possession of a controlled substance.

Maurice Orolcheal Miles, 150 MLK Dr., Apt. B2, charged with domestic violence, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Jan. 30

Joe Michael Rudd, 10906 Curtis Rd., arrested on a failure to appear warrant.

Jan. 31

Troy Eugene Stevenson, 548 E. Lee St., Sardis, charged with DUI.