Bricks for Veteran’s Walkway going fast

By Kay Wolfe

News From the North

Have you gotten your brick yet? It’s really getting exciting now that people are purchasing bricks for the Veteran’s Walkway of Heroes. The walk is approximately 40 feet long and 6 feet wide. It will be bordered by bricks purchased for first responders culminating at a 20-foot diameter circle.

A first responder is any federal, state, or local policeman/woman, rescue personnel, doctors, nurses, and EMS personnel. I’m just the messenger. Sometimes the messenger doesn’t get all the information at one time.

An order form for a first responder will be on the City of Sardis website very soon along with a rendering of the park. It’s fabulous. Many are buying bricks for family members and for others.

One lady is raising money to buy a brick for everyone at her local fire station. Let’s honor and memorialize these heroes. You do not have to live in Sardis nor does the veteran or first responder to purchase a brick.

The deadline for all bricks to be purchased will be around March 21. The Air Force Jr. ROTC at NPHS will have to finalize some paperwork and the information about each hero and must be to brick makers by April 1.

I didn’t get to see the quartet, The Joyful Noise, on Sunday, Jan. 30, at the Como United Methodist Church. I really wanted to go, but I’m very tired. Was in Springfield, Il for 4 days. Just got back Saturday.

Willie Stokes, Loganne Boutwell and I are still very busy with the “Adopt a Piece of Sardis” Beautification project. We both have some problem areas, but we are trying.

Sardis is a diamond that needs polishing. We three are bound to try to make this happen. There are two entrances to Sardis. One is at the intersection of Hwy. 51 and Hwy. 315. The other is the intersection of Hwy. 315 and I-55. The mayor was going to take measurements last week for some good stuff out on 51. The other intersection is a whole new “ball of wax.” Much more next week.

Oh, get a subscription to The Panolian. Support local businesses.

Gotta run. Live simply. Laugh often. Love much.