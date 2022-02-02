Batesville Municipal Court 1/26/22

Batesville Municipal Court

By Brad Greer

The City of Batesville held Municipal Court proceedings Wednesday, Jan. 26, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Houston Deondre Boothe, 205 Leonard Street, Apt. B, Batesville, failed to appear on felony simple domestic violence, aggravated assault and malicious mischief charges and had his case bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Lisa N. Farley, 187 Gowan Ave., Medina, TN, failed to appear and was found guilty under sworn testimony for shoplifting and was fined $1,146.

Allison Reynetta Glover, AKA Allison Alexander, 334 CR 105, Oxford, failed to appear and was issued an arrest warrant for disorderly conduct charges.

Thomas Scott Madison, 1105 Denton Rd., Lambert, failed to appear on charges of manufacturing of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.The case was bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Melanie Wynette Roberson, 21 Lamar Thomas Rd., had charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Jameshia Lashell Webster, 113 Ozbirn St., Batesville, had a petit larceny charge dismissed due to lack of prosecution.

Katie Jean Ford, 201 Deaton St., Batesville, was ordered to work 10 days on the city program for petit larceny and disorderly conduct charges.

Jamaul Rudd, no address given, was ordered to work 15 days in the city work program for unpaid traffic tickets.

In cases set for trial,

Shamous Jerome Jones, 4329 C Barnacre Rd., Batesville, was found guilty of DUI and speeding and fined $986.

Travis Montrell Thornton, 110 Raybon Road, Batesville, was found guilty of possession of marijuana and had a simple domestic violence charge remanded to the files.

Henry Lee Weaver, 225 Phipps Rd., Sledge was found guilty of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, firearm enhancement penalty, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, open container, improper equipment, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and (felony) trafficking of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $250,000.

William Daniel Robinson, 456 Birmingham Ridge Rd., Blue Springs, had a running of a red light charge remanded to the files.

