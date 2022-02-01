Youth League ball signup at City Hall

Published 2:58 pm Tuesday, February 1, 2022

By Staff reports

Registration is underway for the Youth City League for baseball and softball. Batesville Parks and Recreation will have T-Ball for 3-4 year olds, and Coach Pitch for girls and boys in two divisions, ages 5-6 and 7-8.

To register, parents should see Beth at City Hall by Feb. 18. Cost is $50 per player. The season will begin March 14 and end May 27.

Parks director Heath Fullilove said coaches will be contacted and a draft held soon after the end of signups. He said the league will have a preseason and postseason tournament.

The city will also sponsor All-Star teams to compete in the state tournament in Brandon and in the World Series in Gulf Shores, AL.

For more information, or to volunteer, contact Fullilove at 662-902-8314.

