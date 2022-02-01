Serving Southern comfort in Sardis

By Kay Wolfe

SnoCreation is a new restaurant opened in Sardis by the mother/daughter duo of Linda Mabry and Taronda Johnson.

SnoCreation started in a snow cone trailer, hence the name. It is now located at 411 East Lee St. in Sardis for dine in or carryout lunch and dinner. Breakfast will start back in a few weeks.

The creative, driving force since its inception in April 2021, is Taronda, a biology/nutrition major graduate of the University of Mississippi. She was also a NPHS graduate.

Everything is homemade and made-to-order. Lunch is soul food with a choice of two meats and six to eight vegetables with cornbread/roll and dessert. Short order menu items are also available.

The duo wants to expand the menu to include multiple cuisines from Middle Eastern to Mediterranean to Caribbean and others.

Taronda has a clear vision of what she wants SnoCreation to become, and she is making things happen.

Chris Mack said, “My visit at SnoCreation was everything that this town needs. The food is delicious, and the staff is very friendly. Thank you for your service.”

The menu is diverse from burgers and sandwiches to wings and salads to fries and nachos. Chicken alfredo and shrimp tacos are other popular choices.

For carry out orders call 662-267-9709.

Photo: Linda Mabry and Taronada Johnson are serving comfort dishes and short orders at their new restaurant in Sardis.