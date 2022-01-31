CHARLES MONROE COSBY

Charles Monroe Cosby, age 84, passed away at his home in Eureka Community, surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

Charles was born on November 22, 1937 to Johnnie William Cosby, Sr. and Leslie Loraine McMinn Cosby in Panola County. He drove a truck by profession until he retired at 79 years of age. He was also a Gospel preacher. Charles and his brother, Avery Cosby, built the Eureka Church of Christ and both preached there until they retired. He enjoyed singing Gospel Hymns and spending time with his family. He let his family know how much he loved them everyday. Oh, how he enjoyed playing with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 64 years, Emma Jean Still Cosby; four daughters, Cynthia Jean Cosby of Courtland, Gloria Gail Cosby of Senatobia, Donna Fay Cosby Helms (Ron) of Courtland, and Debra Ann Cosby Richardson (Jason) of Batesville; one son, James Monroe Cosby of Courtland; seven grandchildren, Nathan Morrow (Lauren), Kelly Ryna Cosby Kasch (Brian), Nick Morrow, Mandi Michele Moore Bowen (Dustin), Matthew Lanier Richardson, Mikayla Morrow, and Hunter Lee Richardson; five great-grandchildren, Peyton T. Moore, Dragon A Bowen, Zaiden D. Monroe Bowen, Brynlee Morrow, and Chloe Grace Kasch; one sister-in-law, Marie Cosby; and three cousins that he thought of as brothers, Charles Edward McMinn, James Horace Finnie, and Joe Sidney Boyles.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Clara Leslie Cosby Mills (Paul Sr.); four brothers, Johnnie (J.W. “Bill”) Cosby, Jr. (Elizabeth), Robert “Bob” Cosby (Ann), Avery Cosby, and Joe K. Cosby (Linda); and his parents.

A Graveside service was held on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Cosby McMinn Cemetery in Courtland.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be contributed to Batesville Church of Christ at PO Box 349

Batesville MS 38606, or the Joe Kennedy Cosby Scholarship fund at Northwest Mississippi Community College.