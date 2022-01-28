Lee Bolton, 70, passed away Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at North Mississippi Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

Funeral services for Lee will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Liberty Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m. at Wells Funeral Home.

Lee was born on Sept. 13, 1951, to the late Hazel Jean Pitcock and Carl M. Bolton in Batesville. He worked at Memphis Stone and Gravel for 40 years doing what he loved, operating a bulldozer. He retired briefly, but his love of playing in the dirt was strong, and it wasn’t long until Lee was back where his heart was content, on his beloved bulldozer.

Lee enjoyed listening to music, watching Gunsmoke, HeeHaw, and the Wilburn Brothers in his favorite recliner. He endeared himself to family and friends by reminiscing about his glory days and past shenanigans. Lee had the ability to recall each and every detail, which made his stories worth listening to, time and time again. He was quick-witted, and never passed up an opportunity to lovingly pick on his favorite people. It also was not uncommon for him to unassumingly be the life of the party.

The family he leaves behind includes his wife, Sandra Thurmond Bolton of Courtland; one son, Dylan Lee Bolton (Alexus) of Pope; two step-daughters, Beverly Stubbs (Mike) and Angie Reed (John) both of Ripley; two sisters, Glenda Bolton Johnson (John David) of Courtland, and Brenda Bolton Bowden (C.W.) of Pope; two brothers, Tommy Bolton of Courtland, and Randy Bolton of Batesville; one granddaughter, Hazel Rose Bolton; and three step-grandchildren, Scott Stubbs, Austin Reed, and Jordan Lockett.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by one sister, Wanda Bolton Briscoe.

Lee was a loving husband and a devoted father. We were all so lucky and blessed to have known and loved Lee, just as he loved us. His precious granddaughter, Hazel, now has a guardian Angel.

Memorials contributions in Lee’s memory may be sent to Liberty Hill Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 187 Pope, MS 38658.