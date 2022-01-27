James Jeffery Alexander, 61, passed away at Panola Medical Center in Batesville, on Jan. 15, 2022.

James was born in Panola County on Nov. 23, 1960, to the late James Edward Alexander and Ruby Mae Pittman. James worked in construction during his lifetime. He was know to be a kind gentle soul.

Survivors include his partner for 16 years, Patricia Jones of Batesville, three sisters, Robin Anderson, Debbie Pittman, Mary Taylor; one brother, Mark Kimball Alexander.

There will be no services held at this time.