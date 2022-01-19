BJH drops three-of-four to Oxford in home finale

The Batesville Junior High basketball teams closed out their 2021-22 home campaign last Thursday, losing three-of-four games against Oxford.

Batesville’s lone win came in the opening game as the seventh grade girls came away with a 18-9 victory behind Kamiya Hentz 12 points. Georgia Phillips followed with five while JaNiyah Hubbard finished with one point.

Oxford eased past the Tiger seventh grade boys 31-17 as Daetwan Sanford paced Batesville with four points. Vandarrius Pollard and Holden Daleke provided three points each. Braylon Key and Kaleb Jackson supplied two points.

The Lady Chargers eighth grade squad came from behind to defeat Batesville 16-11 after trailing 7-1 at halftime. Aniyah Ford garnered the Lady Tigers with five points with Aniya Jones adding four points and Kaitlin Hamilton tallied two points.

The Oxford eighth-grade boys closed out the four-game set with a 32-16 victory. Jamison Smith led Batesville with five points with Aydan Norwood and Kaleb Miles chipping in three points each.

Carter Drumheller and Mykeveon Phillips contributed with two points as Jarel Turner finished with one point.

Photo: Holden Daleke scrambles for a loose ball in the BJH 7th grade game against Oxford here last week. Teammate Lucas Holt (No. 3) looks on. (Glennie Pou)