Hall of Fame coach at ND Jan. 29

North Delta School will hold its first annual Baseball Diamond Dinner Saturday, Jan. 29, at 6:30 p.m in the Green Wave gym.

Guest speaker will be Mississippi Coaches Hall of Fame member and former Delta State baseball coach Mike Kinnison.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by any North Delta baseball player or diamond girl. Contact Green Wave head baseball coach Jim Tom Copeland at jcopeland@northdeltaschool.net for more information.