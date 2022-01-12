Hall of Fame coach at ND Jan. 29

North Delta School will hold its first annual Baseball Diamond Dinner Saturday, Jan. 29, at 6:30 p.m in the Green Wave gym. 

Guest speaker will be Mississippi Coaches Hall of Fame member and former Delta State baseball coach Mike Kinnison.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by any North Delta baseball  player or diamond girl. Contact Green Wave head baseball coach Jim Tom Copeland at jcopeland@northdeltaschool.net for more information.

 

