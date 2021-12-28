ANNIE RUTH HALL HUGHES CRISWELL

Annie Ruth Hall Hughes Criswell, 86, of Courtland, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Monday morning, December 20th, 2021, while surrounded by her family.

Annie Ruth was born on May 13, 1935, in Oxford, MS to Walter Edward Hall and Love Mae Weeks Hall Harley. She was an active member of Shiloh United Methodist Church until her health prevented her from attending. Annie Ruth enjoyed volunteering her service to the Lion’s Club International of Batesville. She was awarded the Edwin Dalstrom Award, twice, for Distinguished Service. In June of 2008, one of Annie Ruth’s proudest moments was when she was presented with the Melvin Jone Fellow for Dedicated Humanitarian Services. For many years, she became an enchanting elf and danced in the Christmas parades. She loved passing out the candy to the children and laughing along the way.

Annie Ruth was a loving wife to Sidney Rudolph Hughes for forty-three years, whom she faithfully provided care for thirteen years prior to his death. She was also the widow of Hayden Criswell. Annie Ruth loved her Lord and Savior and patiently waited to be with Him. Every moment was spent around and for her family that she loved dearly. Her favorite activities included playing rook and shooting the moon, dominoes, and dancing. Her family will miss her dearly, especially the wonderful biscuits that she made.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving family, which includes her four daughters, Ann McDowell (Stan Harrison) of Batesville, Betty Mayes of Lorena, TX, Donna Crane (Jimbo) of Columbus, MS, and Sandra Hughes Bright of Batesville; two sons, Dannie Hughes of Courtland and Norman Hughes (Nancy) of Batesville; one sister, Flora Canton of Arkansas; one brother, Larry Hall of Sardis; fifteen grandchildren; thirty-eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved.

She is preceded in death by her husbands, Sidney Rudolph Hughes, and Hayden Criswell; sisters, Dorothy Hendrix, Audrey Simpson, Ivy McMinn, Joan Kiihnl, Wanda York, and Francis Hall; her brothers, Walter Gene Hall, Lois Hall, and Steve Hall and her parents.

The family received friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Dickins Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 and at Shiloh United Methodist Church from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Funeral services were held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Shiloh United Methodist Church. Internment followed at Shiloh Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be given to Shiloh Methodist Cemetery Fund at 3529 Tocowa Road Courtland, MS 38620.

Dickins Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.