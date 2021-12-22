ND takes three of four at Lee

The North Delta School went on the road Friday (Dec. 17) to Clarksdale Lee Academy and took three of four district games from the Colts.

North Delta’s junior high Lady Wave came away with a 36-22 win while the boys completed the sweep with a 37-26 victory behind Koby Baker’s 11 points and Owens Johnson ten points with Gage Bryant adding nine points.

In the varsity games, the North Delta girls improved to 12-6 and 2-1 in district with a 55-51 victory. The Lee boys salvaged the series with a 60-37 over North Delta who fell to 1-8 on the year.

Jr. High Girls

ND JH 36

Lee 22

Emma Brown paced the Lady Wave with 11 points while Cadie Coker followed with nine. AK Wolfe tallied six points while Laney Taylor contributed with four. Kori Cox, Rileigh Nix and Jada Bryant finished with two points each.

Varsity Girls

ND 55

Lee 51

Emily Wells paced the Lady Wave with 14 points while Shelby Boone provided 11 as North Delta bounced back from a district loss to Marshall.Libby Miller provided nine as Ellie Gray followed with six while Breck Brewer,and Sophie Williams Sadie Gray finished with five points each.

Varsity Boys

Lee 60

ND 37

Semmes Dorrel led North Delta with 12 points in a losing effort. Matt Johnson followed nine while Layton Wells provided five. Stiles Rowland and Ethan Jefcoat rounded out the scoring with four points each.

North Delta will host Marvell Monday, Dec. 27 for two varsity game only beginning at 11 a.m.