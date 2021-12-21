Southern Beverage Donates Tree

The large Christmas tree that stands in Piggly Wiggly each holiday season is provided by Southern Beverage Company of Batesville and is donated at the end of the year to a local group or ministry. Last year’s tree was donated to the City of Batesville and stood decorated in the gazebo on the Square this year. The current tree will be donated to The Grace Place to be stored and used in coming years on the Petit St. campus of the organization. Pictured are (from left) Southern Beverage manager Steve Snider, Cody Baker, Grace Place children’s ministry director Rev. Don Chapman, Piggly Wiggly managers Tammy Flint and Randy Morrow, and Matt Phillips of Southern Beverage.