Chesley Van Rose, 84

Chesley Van Rose, age 84, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital of North Mississippi in Oxford.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Enid Lake Baptist Church where he was a member. A gathering of friends and family will begin prior to the service at 1 p.m.

Van was born Nov. 22, 1937 in Atoka, TN, to the late Chesley Bowden and Evelyn L. Jamison Rose. He was a retired ROTC instructor from Charleston High School in Charleston.

Van served 20 years in the U.S. Army having served in the Vietnam War where he received the Bronze Star Medal and obtaining the rank of Master Sergeant. He was a lover of many things, fishing, caring for and training horses, boating, working in his vegetable garden, but most of all, Van loved spending time with his family and friends.

His memory will be cherished by his wife, Marga W. Rose of Pope; daughter, Karen Rose Moler (Brian “Butch”) of Austin, AR; two sons, Eddie Rose (Lizette) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Steven Rose of Pope; sister, Sara Rose McCulloch (Ed) of Pope; two brothers, Robert “Bob” Rose of Batesville, George Rose (Barbara) of Enid; step-sister, Sandy Hendricks of Berlin, Germany; step-brother, Arbie Hendricks (Susan) of Chicago; two grandchildren, Colette Rose of South Carolina, Michael Taylor (Jenna) of Olive Branch, MS and three great-grandchildren, Sareina Rose, Axl Taylor and Garrett Taylor.

Along with his parents, Van was preceded in death by his son, Rodney McGlade; sister, Ann Rose Quinlan; brother, Phillip Rose and a step-brother, Robert Hendricks.