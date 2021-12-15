Batesville Municipal Court 12/8/21

The City of Batesville held Municipal Court proceedings Wednesday, Dec. 8, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Andrea Chasity Ann Amro, 1083 Holland-Tillatoba Road, Tillatoba, failed to appear and was found guilty under sworn testimony of possession of a controlled substance and fined $443 due in 30 days.

Latisha Sheri Ards, 221 Noble St., Batesville, had a felony possession of a controlled substance charge bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Brondreecus Quaneal Clark, 117 Lester St.,Apt. H, Batesville, had a felony third offense DUI charge bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury. Clark also had old fines of $306.

Donald Lee Gleaton, 744 Green Road, Pope, had DUI and no insurance charges continued until a later date.

Keijuan Trequon Johnson, 2720 5th Ave., Gulfport, failed to appear and was found guilty under sworn testimony for possession of marijuana in a vehicle and no tag and fined $910.

Taleisha Shantae Lloyd, 434 Taylor St., Como, had a felony taking of a motor vehicle charge continued until a later date.

John Junior Doyle, 220 Broadway St., Batesville, failed to appear and was issued an arrest warrant for taking a motor vehicle and false pretense.

Krystal Goforth, 206 Gay St., Batesville, had possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia dismissed.

In a case set for trial,

Alonza Robertson, 212 King St.,Batesville, was found guilty of two counts of domestic violence and fined $647.