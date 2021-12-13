Sugar cookies recipe
Published 10:48 am Monday, December 13, 2021
By Robert St. John
Sugar Cookies
1 cup Butter
1 /2cup Sugar
1 large Egg
1 Tbl. Vanilla
3 cups Flour
1 /2 tsp. Baking powder
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Cream butter and sugar; beat in egg and vanilla. Sift flour and baking powder together, stir into mixture. Refrigerate about 1 hour, or until dough is firm enough to roll. On a floured surface, roll to 1 /8-inch thickness and cut with cookie cutters. Sprinkle the tops with granulated sugar. Bake 10-12 minutes at. Yield: 8 dozen small cookies.