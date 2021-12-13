Sugar cookies recipe

By Robert St. John

Sugar Cookies

1 cup Butter

1 /2cup Sugar

1 large Egg

1 Tbl. Vanilla

3 cups Flour

1 /2 tsp. Baking powder

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Cream butter and sugar; beat in egg and vanilla. Sift flour and baking powder together, stir into mixture. Refrigerate about 1 hour, or until dough is firm enough to roll. On a floured surface, roll to 1 /8-inch thickness and cut with cookie cutters. Sprinkle the tops with granulated sugar. Bake 10-12 minutes at. Yield: 8 dozen small cookies.