Sugar cookies recipe

Published 10:48 am Monday, December 13, 2021

By Robert St. John

Sugar Cookies

1 cup               Butter

1 /2cup            Sugar

1 large             Egg

1 Tbl.              Vanilla

3 cups              Flour

1 /2 tsp.           Baking powder

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Cream butter and sugar; beat in egg and vanilla. Sift flour and baking powder together, stir into mixture. Refrigerate about 1 hour, or until dough is firm enough to roll. On a floured surface, roll to 1 /8-inch thickness and cut with cookie cutters. Sprinkle the tops with granulated sugar. Bake 10-12 minutes at. Yield: 8 dozen small cookies.

