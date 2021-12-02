Norma Rainey Gurley, 98, of Memphis, passed away Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Quince Health and Rehab.

Ms. Norma was a native of Sardis. She leaves behind one son, Gerald Rainey (Karen); one granddaughter, Brooke Rainey; one grandson, Jerry Graves; two great grandsons, Stephen and Justin Graves; and one niece, Lain Kolb.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, Dec. 2. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. at Ray-Nowell Funeral Home – Sardis Chapel 232 S. Main St., Sardis. A graveside service will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Sardis.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the giver’s choice.

Ray-Nowell Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.