Panola County Jail Log 11/22-29/21

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Nov. 22

Michael John Ratley, 534 Third St., Marks, charged with misuse of the 911 system.

Nov. 23

Barbara Ann Hamilton, 105A Patton Lane, Batesville, charged with trespassing.

Latisha Sheri Ards, 221 Noble St., Batesville, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, open container of alcohol, and no tag.

Nov. 24

Kenndon Kennen Lyons, 17593 Hwy. 315, Sardis, charged with two counts of fondling and two counts of sexual battery.

Justin Thomas Moore, 1103 Wood Ave., Albertville, AL, arrested on a bench warrant from Panola County Circuit Court.

Jatavious Antwon Butts, 558 Wells Rd., Como, arrested on a bench warrant from Justice Court.

Nov. 25

Wallace James Valentine, 5253 Chapel Town Rd., Batesville, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Mia Lizette Keller, 5528 Wagner Rd., Memphis, charged with simple domestic violence.

Michael P. Daniels, 2994 Cold Springs Rd., Sardis, charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Cedric Lewis Pound, 92 Holly Ridge Dr., Jackson, TN, charged with DUI.

Donald Gleaton, 744B Green Rd., Pope, charged with DUI and no insurance.

Walter Lee Parker, 4821 Ferguson Cove, Olive Branch, arrested on a hold from Tunica County.

Nov. 26

Janairo Atibo Walker, 4278 Nichols Cove, Millington, charged with DUI (other).

Ulyses Trayvon Russell, 13323C Hwy. 315, Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

Antoine Oliver, 6808 Hwy. 310, Crenshaw, charged with DUI (other).

Dashayla Kiara Hardin, 307 Church St., Como, charged with DUI (other).

Ventraivious Dishawn Farmer, 12528 Old Panola Rd., Como, charged with aggravated assault.

Antonio Dundra Watson, 3630 Pembrook Dr., Horn Lake, charged with DUI.

Tevin Barnard Robinson, 196 Harris Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI (other) and speeding.

Nov. 27

Amanda Renee Jenkins, 868 Pine Lake Dr., Batesville, charged with two counts of trespassing, malicious mischief, and held on bench warrants from Circuit Court and Justice Court.

Daniel Ray Kamerzink, 1464 Sardis Lake Dr., Sardis, charged with DUI.

Tate Allen Walters, 197 Ezel St., Friendship, TN, charged with DUI.

Aaron Develle Heffner, 306 Percyville St., Sardis, (10:13 a.m.) charged with shoplifting.

Aaron Develle Heffner, 306 Percyville St., Sardis, (5:00 p.m.) charged with shoplifting.

Brondrekos Quaneal Clark, 117 East Lester St., Batesville, charged with DUI (third offense).

Nov. 28

Jeremy Oneal Turner, 200 Ridge Rd., Courtland, charged with disturbing the peace.

Jatavisus Relon Logan, 2057 Sanders Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI, driving with a suspended license, and no seatbelt.

Desbit Coley, 281 Ross Rd., Como, charged with contempt of court and failure to appear (Como Municipal).