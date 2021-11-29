PATTY THOMPSON GOFORTH

Patty Thompson Goforth, age 86, passed away Wednesday morning, November 17, 2021, at Providence Assisted Living in Batesville, MS.

Ms. Goforth was laid to rest beside her husband on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at Blackjack Cemetery near Batesville, MS. Wells Funeral Home of Batesville has charge.

Patty was born March 20, 1935, one of four children, to the late William Jake Thompson and Ruth Scruggs Thompson in Batesville. Patty made Batesville her home for 86 years. Affectionately known as “Ms. Patty” by the children she kept and helped raise at her home, Patty was a woman of nature. She enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, working in her flower gardens, and mowing her yard, up until her health would no longer allow her to do so a couple of years ago. Patty had a special love for all animals. She fed the deer in her back yard and the deer, in turn, loved Ms. Patty as well. She was of the Methodist faith.

Patty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Luther McKay Goforth; and two brothers, Ralph Thompson and William Jake Thompson, Jr.

Patty leaves behind to treasure her loving memory one daughter, Angela Goforth Mackey (Stacy) of Batesville; sister, Peggy Thompson Grogan of Batesville; two grandchildren, Jonathan Mackey (Emily), Josh Mackey, both of Batesville; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Memorials in Patty’s honor may be made to Blackjack Cemetery Fund, c/o Mike Carson, 32334 Blackjack Rd., Batesville MS 38606.