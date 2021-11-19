Mrs. Etta Faye Pritchett Jones, age 79, passed away Wednesday morning,

November 17, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Goodwill

Worship Center located in Locke Station, MS beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Clay Pritchett and

Rev. Harmon Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Magnolia

Cemetery in Batesville, MS.

Etta was born March 2, 1942 to the late William Clayton Pritchett and

Lona Mae Oliver Pritchett in Marks, MS.

She was a faithful member of the Goodwill Worship Center in Locke

Station, MS where she was the choir director and enjoyed singing solos

for the congregation. She will be greatly missed by her church family.

Etta leaves behind to treasure her loving memory one daughter, Sheila

Jones Cook (Dennis) of Locke Station, one son Keith Jones (Lisa) of

Locke Station, sister Betty Williams and brother Billy Pritchett both of

West Palm Beach, FL; grandchildren, Dustin Cook (Alissa) of Locke

Station, Jamie Jones (Jessica) of Pope, Heather Drewery (Jake) of

Oxford, Megan Jarrell (Jackson) of Lambert, Trey Simmerman of Locke

Station, Hannah Gammel (Michael) of Batesville and Nathan Simmerman

(Michelle) of Batesville. Great- grandchildren Walker Cook, Leila Cook,

Presley Jones, Archie Drewery, Danielle Drewery, Braxton Simmerman,

Landyn Simmerman, Jaxon Gammel, Kaycen Gammel, Leland Simmerman and

Millie Simmerman. She was preceded in death, along with her parents, her

husband Alvin Earl Jones, daughter Mary O’dell Jones, son Herbert Earl

Jones, sister Louise McCafferty and brother James Pritchett.

Memorial Contributions may be made to:

Goodwill Worship Center

560 Jamison Rd.

Marks, MS 38646

Kimbro Funeral Home

662-326-2881

www.kimbrofuneralhome.com