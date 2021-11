A graveside service for Robert “Uncle Buck” Hamilton, Jr., 90, of Batesville will be held Saturday, Nov. 20, at 11 a.m. at Pilgrim Rest Cemetery. He passed away Nov. 11, 2021.

Pastor Bobbie Willis will officiate.

Visitation hours are Friday, Nov. 19, at Cooley’s Mortuary, Inc. from 1 to 5 p.m.