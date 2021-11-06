Sheriff’s Office announces $1 million dollar drug busts

Two drug busts within a week netted over $1 million worth of narcotics, according to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the drugs were confiscated in two separate busts, one on Oct. 28 and one on Nov. 4.

On the 28th, deputies with the Panola County Sheriff’s Office narcotics division seized two kilos of cocaine after intercepting a car on I-55.

Just a week later on the 4th, narcotics officers once again seized large amounts of drugs, confiscating 54.75 kilos of meth and another 3.4 kilos of cocaine.

Altogether, the sheriff’s office said the illegal drugs had a street value of over $1 million.

The busts were originally reported by Fox 13 News in Memphis.