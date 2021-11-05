Jerry Melton Snyder, 79, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Providence Place Assisted Living in Grenada. He was born in Arkansas, on Dec. 16, 1941, to Embry Lee and Josephine French Snyder.

A general contractor by trade, Jerry Snyder was skilled at building, crafting, and designing projects and homes. He was always available to lend a helping hand to those in need, whether leading the Crowder Volunteer Fire Department, taking care of shut-ins, or helping those facing hard times.

Jerry was a loving husband, devoted father and the best supporter of his “precious baby darling,” Shelly and “handsomest son”, Tony. He enjoyed spending time with his special friend, Dorothy, whom he adored, his sister, Kay, and his sister-in-law, Joleen. “Pappa”, as he was lovingly called, doted on his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Words cannot express the heartache we are facing knowing that “Daddy” will no longer be with us physically, but we rejoice knowing that he is no longer suffering from his 6-year battle with Parkinson’s and is at peace.

Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Snyder Simi and her husband Mike Simi of Maryland, his son, Tony Snyder and wife Kathlynn Northrup-Snyder of Oregon, his special friend, Dorothy Baker of Grenada, MS, one sister, Kay Snyder Thomas of Tennessee, and one sister-in-law, Joleen Franks Pitts of Senatobia, MS; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and eleven nieces and nephews.

Jerry was proceeded in death by his wife, Martha Franks Snyder, parents Embry Lee and Josephine French Snyder, and his brother Joe Lee Snyder.

A graveside service will be held at Crowder Memorial Cemetery, for family and close friends, on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials be sent to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

Dickins Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.