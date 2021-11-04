SP girls play No. 1 Olive Branch hard, come up short

The South Panola Lady Tigers faced their first major hurdle early this basketball season as they traveled to No. 1 ranked Olive Branch Tuesday Nov.2 and gave the Conquistadores everything and then some before falling 79-69. Olive Branch made it a sweep by defeating the South Panola boys 89-55.

Shania Fondren paced the Lady Tigers (1-2) with 22 points while Kamiyah Griffin supplied 19 in a game that was tied 59-59 at the end of the third quarter before Olive Branch eased away in the fourth period. Alexis Hamilton provided ten points followed by Janashia McKinney added seven.

Other scorers included McGheyla Patton with six, Eden Jenkins with five and Jada Wilson finished with one.

Keitron Jones led the South Panola boys (0-3) with 19 points followed by Tyer Lee with 11. Derrick Weston garnered nine while Jayden Smith and Kamarious each had four points. Bryson Wright and Kristian Cole chipped in with three and Demartric Houston ended with two points.

The South Panola boys will play at 3 p.m Saturday in the Bank of Pontotoc Classic while the Lady Tigers return to the court Tuesday as they host KIPP Delta of Helena, Ark., beginning at 6 p.m.

Photo: Alexi Hamilton works against a Lewisburg defender in a game last week. The Lady Tigers played at Olive Branch Tuesday and will next Tuesday (Nov. 9) in their home gym. (Glennie Pou)