Connie Mae Randall, 69

Published 5:49 pm Wednesday, November 3, 2021

By Staff reports

Connie Mae Randall,  69, passed away at her daughters home on Nov. 2, 2021. Connie was the wife of Roger Randall of Pope.

The family will hold a private memorial service for Connie.

Connie was born March 12, 1952, to the late Samuel Ceciel Smith and Alberta Mae Smith in Panola County. She was a homemaker during her lifetime, who enjoyed raising her 3 children and taking care of her household.

In addition to her parents, Connie was preceded in death by three brothers, Jerry, Darryl, and Roy Smith; and one sister, Alice Winters.

The family she leaves behind who will miss her most includes her husband, Roger Randall; children, Shelley Gabbard, Shanna McCord, Chris Dunn; 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; sisters, Etta Daughtery (Bud) of Sardis, Mary Redwine of Pontotoc, Betty Smith (Rex) of Noxapater, and Virginia Tutor (Bobby) of Horn Lake.

 

More News

Ruby Palmertree Williams, 94

Gun at NP high school not real weapon, drive-by shooting Tuesday not related

Lady Wave picks up win at Lee, Ark.; junior high girls win big

Miss. Senators Support Congressional Review to Stop Vaccine Mandate for Private Sector Workers

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow