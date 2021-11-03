Connie Mae Randall, 69, passed away at her daughters home on Nov. 2, 2021. Connie was the wife of Roger Randall of Pope.

The family will hold a private memorial service for Connie.

Connie was born March 12, 1952, to the late Samuel Ceciel Smith and Alberta Mae Smith in Panola County. She was a homemaker during her lifetime, who enjoyed raising her 3 children and taking care of her household.

In addition to her parents, Connie was preceded in death by three brothers, Jerry, Darryl, and Roy Smith; and one sister, Alice Winters.

The family she leaves behind who will miss her most includes her husband, Roger Randall; children, Shelley Gabbard, Shanna McCord, Chris Dunn; 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; sisters, Etta Daughtery (Bud) of Sardis, Mary Redwine of Pontotoc, Betty Smith (Rex) of Noxapater, and Virginia Tutor (Bobby) of Horn Lake.